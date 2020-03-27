2021 BMW 330e PHEV Ready For The US

The BMW 330e Plug-In Hybrid might have arrived in Europe some time ago but now we are learning more about what the US will be getting when the model finally comes to our shore.

The vehicle will be coming in as a 2021 BMW 330e model that will get the same powertrain as the Europe model but with different numbers. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be paired with an electric motor to deliver about 288hp and 310lb ft of torque.

It was also announced the this next-gen BMW model will be offered with 22miles of electric range with the rear-wheel drive and 20 miles in Drive all-wheel drive.

The price of the BMW 330e was also announced. The base model will start from $45,545 while the Drive model will be offered for $47,545.