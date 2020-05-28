2021 BMW 5 Series: Electric Plan Detailed

The 2021 BMW 5 Series made its debut last week giving us a good look at some of the changes that the vehicle will be getting along with the electric options.

The 2021 model will be getting a mid-cycle update this time and one obvious change is the new kidney grille design In front that has been splitting the fans up. Other update includes an updated head and taillight as well as front and rear bumpers.

The 2021 plug-in hybrid option will be offering more power today going from 248hp to 288hp while the standard engines will remain the same. BMW also added that they have made some adjustments to the hydraulic components of the eight-speed automatic transmission.

The base 2021 BMW 530i will retail for $55,195 and the order books will be open this month.