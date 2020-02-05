2021 BMW IX5 EV Spotted In The Arctic Circle

BMW continues to test out new iNext models with the next one possibly being a new SUV model called the iX5 which was spotted getting tested out in the open by spies.

We know that the new iX5 will come fitted with a Level 3 automated driving system with an impressive futuristic-looking cabin thanks to the huge giant curved display and also the new polygonal steering wheel.

The exterior will look different from the SUVs that BMW has to offer right now as it will be fitted with a set of slim headlights and a fake grille in front that will look similar to the concept design.

It was also added that the vehicle could have bout 373miles of range to offer that will only need 4 seconds to go from 0-62mph. This is the same powertrain tech that the other iNext models like the i4 and iX3 will be offering.

The new BMW iNext will be coming in to compete with models like the Mercedes EQC, Auti E-Tron and more.