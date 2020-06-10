2021 BMW X5 Luxury Option Gone

With a few automakers having some issues with their supplier, some of them are resorting to removing some options from their lineup and for BMW, the X5 and X7 will be getting one trim cut.

According to BMW Blog, the X7 xDrive50i trim will be retired but that is not the only change we will be seeing on the X7. The X7 xDrive40i will now be getting the 48-volt mild hybrid system and remote engine start. The M50i will also be getting the heated front seats, armrest, steering wheels, and more.

The X5 will also be getting some changes too. Like the X7, the X5 xDrive50i trim will also no longer be an option. Options like the rear-seat entertainment, off-road package, and full merino leather perish will no longer be offered.

One good news is that the 2021 BMW X5 will now get the Android Auto and satellite radio as standard now. Order books for both models will be open next month.