2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel Won’t Cost More

Cadillac has just released the price tag for their 2021 Cadillac Escalade and it looks like those that plan to get the diesel version will be very happy this time.

According to Cadillac, the optional diesel engine will be offered at no additional cost this time around. The diesel model will come powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine.

The standard version of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade will come powered by a 6.2 liter V8, the same engine that we have been seeing not eh 2021 Chevrolet and GMC full-size SUVs.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is scheduled to arrive this summer but we do not know if that will still be part of the plan now that work have come to a stop at the plant. The base Escalade will retail for $77,490 while the top of the range model will retail for $101,290.