2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV Not Being Shy

Now that Cadillac has already shown the people how the 2021 Cadillac Escalade will look like when it arrived, it looks like they have no issue showing what the ESV model will look like, as well as the vehicle, was spotted getting tested out in the open with barely any covers on.

From what we can see, the long-wheelbase model will not look that much different from the standard Escalade model but longer. Some other minor changes that we can see is the longer rear doors and stylized C-pillar.

We should be seeing the 2021 Cadillac Escalade at the New York Auto Show this year and should be going on sale this year around the same time as the standard Cadillac Escalade model.

With it being longer, we should expect it to come with a slightly higher price tag but we are also still waiting for Cadillac to announce the price for their 2021 Cadillac Escalade model as well.