2021 Cadillac Escalade: New Price Tags Announced

It looks like you will need to cough up a little more if you are looking to get the 2022 Cadillac Escalade as the new price list was revealed.

According to GM Authority who have gotten their hand son the MSRP figures of the upcoming 2021 Cadillac Escalade, the upcoming 2021 model will now retail for $76,195 which is $1000 more than before but in return, fans will be getting a long list of upgrades including new tech and an updated cabin.

While the 2020 model only had for the offer, the 2021 model will come with five trim options with the base model being called the Luxury now while the top of the range Sports Luxury Platinum model will retail for $99,995.

The standard engine offering will be the 6.2-liter V8 engine that will be mated to a 10-speed transmission while the 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine will be offered as standard.