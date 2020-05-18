2021 Cadillac Escalade: Taking Bigger Sips Now

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade might have a lot more to offer now but the 2021 model will be taking bigger fuel sips now as EPA reveals the fuel economy numbers of the model.

The redesigned SUV will come powered by their 6.2-liter V8 engine that will return about 15mpg in the city and 20mpg on the highway with the rear-wheel-drive system which is 1mpg better in the city but 3mpg worst on the highway compared to the 2020 model.

The AWD option, on the other hand, will return 14mpg in the city and 19mpg on the highway which is 2mpg less in the city. Not only is it doing worst than last year’s model but it is also returning less than their competitors.

The vehicle is also offered with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel six engine option but the EPA for that is not out yet. Hopefully, the numbers will be better there.