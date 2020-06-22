2021 Chevrolet Blazer Answers Customer’s Concern

With automakers now choosing to offer their vehicles with more standard features, a lot of people have been asking Chevrolet is their Blazer will also be getting more active safety features now.

Well, Chevrolet heard them and has now addressed their complaints by confirming a few more active safety features for the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer. According to GM-Trucks, four about of the six Blazer trim will get six active safety features as standard.

The Chevrolet Safety Assist Package will now come with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, distance indicator, forward collision alert, and Intellibeam headlights that will toggle between high to low automatically.

Customers will also get to choose from nine exterior color options right now starting from Nightfall Gray Metallic, Graphite Metallic, Cajun Red Tintcoat, Cayenne Orange Metallic, Iron Gray Metallic, Pewter Metallic, and Cherry Red Tintcoat.