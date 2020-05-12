2021 Chevrolet Camaro: Not One But Two Cherry Design Package

More details on what the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro will be offering when it arrives this year including the two Cherry Design Package that the vehicle will be getting.

For starters, the Track Performance Package will now be offered on more includes trim models now. On top of that, the 10-speed automatic transmission will be offered as an option on the Track pack as well.

Then there is the Wild Cherry Design Package. The first package will be offered on six out of the eight trim option and this will come with the black metallic hash mark stripes, Camaro log wheel center caps, 20inch five-split spoke, and more.

The Wild Cherry Design Package 2 will be getting all features from the package 1 along with a black fuel filler door with visible carbon fiber insert, black suede knee pads inside and more. No price has been announced yet so we will have to wait and see.