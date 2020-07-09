2021 Chevrolet Corvette: What We Learn This Week

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette will be coming in with more features and offerings along with the price tag. Here is what General Motors announced this week.

According to GM, the Corvette will be coming in with the same price tag as the 2020 model which is nice since the 2021 model will also be getting a few other sweet updates.

It was added that the vehicle will now come with the wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with the Buckle to Drive features which will only allow the driver to switch transmission when the driver’s seatbelt is buckled on.

The Magnetic Selectric Ride Control will also be offered as an option now. Although it was offered on the previous model as well, it was offered as part of the Performance Package but it will now be offered as a standalone.

The base model will start from $59,995.