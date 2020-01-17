2021 Chevrolet Equinox Update Not Wanted?

Chevrolet might not be ready to show us what they have done with the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox yet but new images seen online might give us an idea of what to expect from them.

The images were leaked on Twitter showing some of the changes that the Equinox will be getting including teh grille surround and updated headlights.

The Equinox was also spotted getting tested out in the open a few times now and from what we can see, the 2021 model will be borrowing some design from the Blazer. As for the engine, most people ebleive that we might see it come with the 2.0 liter turbocharged engine that will be mated to a nine-speed automatic trnamsission while others think that a 1.5 liter turbo might not get its six-speed transission this time.

We will have to wait and see what Chevrolet has planned for the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox.