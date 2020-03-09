2021 Chevrolet Express: What’s New?

The Chevrolet Express has been here for a long time now and it looks like 2021 will be coming in with a much more powerful engine option much to the delight of the fans.

The Chevrolet Express was offered with the 6.0 liter Vortec V8 engine that offers about 341hp and now it will also be offered with a 6.6-liter V8 engine that they offered on the 2020 Silverado HD trucks. The engine will be offering about 401hp.

The engine will replace both the V8s engine that is offered right now. The engine will still be mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The base engine will remain as the 4.3-liter EcoTec V6 engine that will be offering about 276hp and 296lb ft of torque.

As for whether its twin, the GMC Savana will also be getting the update, we will have to wait and see.