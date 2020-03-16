2021 Chevrolet Suburban Keeping Its Prices

While Some Chevrolet models will be coming in with a slightly higher price tag, the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban will be keeping things the same as they revealed the new price list for the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban model.

The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban will be coming in with a 5.3-liter V8 engine that will be offering about 355hp and 383lb ft of torque. The High Country trim option, on the other hand, will come powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine that will be offering about 420hp and 460lb ft of torque.

The 2021 model will be coming in with an updated platform and bodywork that would allow for more legroom in the back and a little more cargo space.

The base model, the LS will now retail for $52,295 while the top of the range Suburban High Country model will retail for $73,595.