2021 Chevrolet Tahoe: New Price Tag Announced

The order books for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe are now open revealing the new price list for the upcoming model.

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LS, the base model will retail for $50,295 making it $1000 more expensive than the outgoing model. The LT trim model will come with a $55,095 price tag while the Premier will retail for $63,895. However, if you are looking to get the LS, you might have to wait a little longer as Chevrolet will only be launching the LT, Z71, Premier ad High Country models first while the base model that the RST model will be offered a month later.

The first few models will also come with the V8 engine while the 3.0 liter Duramax turbodiesel engine will only be arriving in the fall.

As for the Suburban, we are still waiting for Chevrolet to make the announcement.