2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer Fuel Economy Numbers Out

Chevrolet has finally announced the fuel economy numbers for the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Here is what we know so far.

The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer will be coming in with a 1.3-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine. The all-wheel-drive model will be offering about 155hp and 175lb ft of torque.

There is also the model that will be fitted with the 1.2 liters turbocharged three-cylinder engine that will be offering 137hp and 166lb ft of torque. According to Chevrolet, the Trailblazer will be able to offer about 26mpg in the city and 30mpg on the highway. An average of 28mpg.

They did not mention which model this is for but based on the numbers, most poeple think that this is more the worst performance version of the vehicle.

The Trailblazer will be coming in to compete with models like the Hyundai Kina, Jeep Renegade, and Ford EcoSport.