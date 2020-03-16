2021 Chevrolet Traverse Refresh Welcome By Fans

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse will be coming in with some additional upgrades which should please the public.

The updated 2021 Chevrolet Traverse was unveiled digitally today showing off some of the updates that the vehicle will be getting. On the outside, the vehicle will be getting a much more aggressive exterior design that will include a new front grille and the new light design.

On the inside, the vehicle will now be fitted with a new eight-inch infotainment system with wire Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There will also be a big center screen for the instrument cluster and a few more driver assistance features.

Powering the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse will be a 3.6-liter V6 engine that will be offering about 310hp and 266lb ft of torque and will be mated to a nine speed automatic transmission.