2021 Chrysler Pacifica Puts All-Wheel Drive Option Back On The Table

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will be coming in with a facelift but that is not the only update the fans will be happy to learn about as it was also reported that all-wheel drive will once again be an option with the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica.

The AWD system was offered on the Pacifica back in 2004. The option allowed for better cargo flexibility and traction and fans will be happy to learn that it is back now.

To make it happen, FCA had to reroute the exhaust and gas tank to accommodate the AWD system. Other interior updates include a 10.1-inch infotainment display that will run on the Uconnect 5 operating system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Powering the Chrysler Pacifica will be a V6 engine that will be offering 287hp and 262lb ft of torque.