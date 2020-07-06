2021 Dodge Journey & Grand Caravan Saying Their Goodbyes Soon

Dodge is looking to do some cleanup and sadly, the Dodge Grand Caravan and the Dodge Journey will be some of the models that would not make the cut after the latest clean up.

FCA announce this week that they will be ending the production of the Dodge Grand Caravan and Dodge Journey after the 2020 model year. This is not that surprising since Dodge seems to have paid very little attention to the Dodge Grand Caravan since its released. While there were a few updates here and there, it was started to lack behind its competition.

The same was happening to the Dodge Journey as well. With these two models go, that would mean that 40% of Dodge’s lineup will be gone leading the Charger, Challenger, and Durango in the market.

Those looking for a minivan can forget about Dodge now but at least they still have the Chrysler to turn to.