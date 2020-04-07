2021 Fisker Ocean Off-Roader Teased!

We are about a year away from the Fisker Ocean crossover as production is only set to start next year but it looks like Fisker is already thinking way into the future as new reports now claim that there might be a tougher Ocean coming our way.

Fisker recently released two teaser images showed the tougher Ocean. One image showed the Ocean with a spare tire fitted onto the roof rack while the other teaser image showed an empty rock but with a shovel and Charging Box in the back.

The tweet also added that they will have more to show next week so it looks like we are going to get a little more information on what these teaser images mean soon.

The tweet as also tagged with “adventure” and “Extreme Rescues. For now, we can only guess what the goal of this off-road Ocean is for but we should be getting some answer very soon.