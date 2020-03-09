2021 Ford Bronco: Color Options Out!

We are very close to seeing what the Ford Bronco will have to offer but before that happens, we might have a glimpse at what color the vehicle will be offered with.

Bronco6Gforum spotted what looks like the color palette for the vehicle that was on the Automotive Touchup website or maybe some of the options. On the website, the company showed the colors to repair that paint on the new Bronco and the colors that they listed includes the Absolute Black, Antimatter Blue Metallic, Area 51, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Cyber range Pearl, Fighter Jet Gray, Iconic Silver Metallic, Lucid Red Pearl, Race Red, and Oxford White.

We might still see more when the actual Bronco is announced for so far, the colors look very standard for now. There are a few colors from Ford that fans would like to see on the Bronco but we will have to wait to see if Ford will be bringing those over.

More details will be revealed when Ford shows off the new Bronco next month.