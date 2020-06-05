2021 Ford Bronco Gets Official Reveal Date

After the delay, we now have a new reveal date for the 2021 Ford Bronco model or maybe a reveal window.

Ford announced that the 2021 Ford Bronco will finally be revealed in July 2020. That is next month. While no specific date was offered, at least we know it will be happening in July.

The original plan was to announce the Ford Bronco in March but they had to cancelled it due to the pandemic. Ford also released some new graphic and as expected, people started digging into it but so far, nobody has come out with anything important yet.

There are already a few leaked images of the Bronco along with more of the Bronco Sport model. More details were also revealed with all the spies shots that we have been seeing but there is still a lot that we do not know about the upcoming model so hopefully, we will get to learn more soon.