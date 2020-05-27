2021 Ford Bronco Leaked Image Reveals More

With the Ford Bronco revealed being delayed, the fans are still hungry for some additional information about the upcoming model and the new leaked images might have something else to offer.

New spy shots of the Bronco showed the vehicle getting tested with minimal camo on giving us some additional detail. The Bronco seen here was not fitted with a roof rack which means it will probably be offered as an option.

What could also be seen in the tie-down points on the fenders at sits in the front corners. Despite being delay, the Ford Bronco should also be revealed later this year and production should start soon after that.

Powering it should be the 2.3 liters turbocharged four-cylinder engine. There were also talks about the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 engine is one of the options but we will have to wait and see. The vehicle will also get a manual transmission option.