2021 Ford Bronco Reveal Event Not Happening Anymore

The whole world was looking forward to seeing the new Ford Bronco but it looks like that will have to wait now as Ford announces that their 2021 Ford Bronco reveal event will not be happening anymore.

Ford announced last week that their global workforce have been asked to operate remotely to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Additionally, it was also announced that the 2021 Ford Bronco event has been canceled as well.

However, it was also added that the cancelation of the event will not have any impact on the Ford Bronco production schedule or on-sale date.

Not only will the Bronco not get an unveiling event but the Ford Bronco Sports model which was supposed to be unveiled at the New York Auto Show will also miss its chance since it was announced that the New York auto show will be pushed back to a later date.