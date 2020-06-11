2021 Ford Bronco Sport Changing Things Up

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport will be keeping some of the familiar but also come with a few changes including the liftgate glass.

The liftgate glass might be something traditional but instead of opening upward, the one on the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco Sport will be coming with a side opening liftgate glass.

It was also added that the Bronco Sport will also be getting the same four-wheel independent suspension that is found on the Escape. Since these two models will also be sharing a platform, this is not that surprising.

So far, there is little to no information on what the Bronco Sport will be offering but we do know that the production will start in September after it was delayed.