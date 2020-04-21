2021 Ford Bronco Sport Interior No Longer A Secret

At this point, it feels like Ford should just reveal their 2021 Ford Bronco Sport as we have already seen so much of it. The latest leaked image showed off the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport interior.

The Ford Bronco Sport was spotted out in the open and the spy even manages to get a clear shot of the interior. What we can see so far is that the Bronco Sport interior will be similar to what we have seen from Ford but with some of the Bronco interior features making it over as well.

The images showed off the contrast-colored trim on the dashboard and door panels, hard plastic trim and also a landscape-oriented infotainment screen.

The new Bronco Sport will be offered in a few trim options that have some outdoor themes like Outer Banks and Big Bends. The Bronco Sport will also come powered by the 2020 Ford Escape turbo engine.

No word on when the Ford Bronco Sport will be arriving now/