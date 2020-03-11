2021 Ford Bronco Sport: Nowhere To Hide

Fans of the Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport have been looking out for new information on the upcoming models. Well, this is a good week for them as the new Ford Bronco Sport was leaked.

New images of the Baby Bronco was leaked online. The model in the image barely had any covers on giving us a very clear look at what the exterior will look like when it arrived.

On the first look, some people commented that the vehicle looked like a Renedage model which then again, there is a lot of features that seem to be inspired by Land Rover vehicles. The wheels looked production-ready but the tires do not look like the real deal here.

For now, there is not a whole lot of information on what the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport will be offering but Ford does plan to debut the vehicle at the New York International Auto Show if it does not get canceled like the Geneva show.