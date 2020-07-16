2021 Ford Bronco Sport Trim Options Detailed

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport will be coming in with a few trim options to choose from and here is what each of the options will be offering.

The base model will come powered by a 1.5 liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The four-wheel driver model will be fitted with a black grille and black Bronco badge along with a 17inch Sparkle Silver wheels. This model will also be fitted with an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Big Bend on the other hand will get some additional features like the 17inch gray aluminum wheels, heated side-view mirrors, and push-button start. On the inside, it will get the easy clean clutch seats, rubberized cargo floor, folding rear seats, and more.

Starting from the Outer Banks, customers will be getting features that are more luxurious like the Black Grille with black lettering, black roof, and black 18inch aluminum wheels. More features will be offered on the inside including the heated leather seats, heated steering, and more.

Badlands will come powered by a 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine but on top of that, it will also be fitted with a unique off-road suspension, 28.5inch all-terrain ties, 17inch gray painted wheels and more.

Of course, there is also the First Edition option which will come with everything the Badlands will have to offer but on top of that, gray grille with black lettering, Navy Pier leather seats, moonroof, 29inch all-terrain tires and more.

The base model will start off from $28,155.