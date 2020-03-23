2021 Ford Bronco Sport Trim Options Leaked

There might be nothing else about the upcoming Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport that we need to learn more about as more details of the upcoming modes were leaked by Juggernaut Performance.

They release new screenshots of what looks like the internal ordering system for the Bronco Sport. On the documents, we could see the two engine options that would be available including the 1.5 liters three-cylinder and the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The former will have 181hp to offer while the latter will offer up 250hp. The engines will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Customers will get 10 color options to choose from including Alto Area 51, Blue Metallic, Shadow lack, Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic and more. It will also be fitted with a set of 17inch wheels that can be fitted with 225/65 all-terrain tires or 235/65 A/T tires.

With so many details already out, what else can Ford announce when they are finally ready to release the new Bronco Sport?