2021 Ford Bronco Sports: New Specs Details Leaked

We have already seen how the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport will look like thanks to the leaked images that were leaked online not too long ago and now, we are learning more about its specs thanks to the leaked documents.

The images were posted by Juggernaut Performance on Facebook which will reveal a few new details about the crossover. Powering it will be a 1.5 and 2.0 liter EcoBoost engine that will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The documents also reveal that the vehicle will be offered with AWD-only. It also states that it will have 10 exterior color options including Area 51, Shadow Black and more. Customers can also choose to have a black or gray roof option.

There will also be a few variants being offered that will come with different offerings. The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport will be unveiled later this year but no date has been offered yet.