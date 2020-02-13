2021 Ford F-150 Baring Its Teeth

We are expecting to see the 2021 Ford F-150 arrive this year but we still do not know much about the upcoming vehicle although the latest spy shot might give us something to bite into.

While this is not the first time the 2021 Ford F-150 was spotted, this was the very rare occasion where the grille design can be seen. The shape is a mystery but we get to see the blocky, mesh design with the single crossbar bisecting the grille.

Some people think that the model here could be the XLT model but we will have to wait and see. The Ford F-150 is expected to arrive sometime this year followed closely by the Ford Bronco which is set to be released in the spring of next year.

What do you think of some of the changes that Ford is making to their upcoming 2021 Ford F-150?