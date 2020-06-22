2021 Ford F-150: More Detailed Drop Close To Reveal

Ford will be taking the covers off their 2021 Ford F-150 a few days later but before that happens, some new details about the upcoming trucks have been leaked.

According to Reuters, the new 2021 Ford F-150 will now come with a new Sleeper Seat for the front passenger. It was explained that the front passenger seat will be able to lay flat like those found in first-class cabins.

It was also reported that the 2021 model will now come with deluxe interior features and some OTA updates. New spy shots did show the new digital instrument cluster and huge large touchscreen that the F-150 will be getting.

ore details should come our way later this week. What else are you hoping the 2021 model will come with.