2021 Ford F-150: More Teaser As We Get Closer

We are only a few days away from the reveal of the 2021 Ford F-150 but Ford is keeping the excitement up with another teaser before the unveiling.

The new teaser image showed a top view of the Ford F-150 towing a boat. From what we can see, the model here is probably her SuperCrew model, a Premium or Limited. Other than the exterior changes, we have also expected some major changes on the inside.

Previous spy shots have shown that the vehicle will be getting an updated digital instrument cluster along with a larger touchscreen. There were also talks about the vehicle getting a fold-flat passenger seat but we will have to wait and see.

The Ford F-150 launch was pushed back due to the pandemic but at least we will get to learn more about it this week as Ford will be unveiling it on the 25th of June.