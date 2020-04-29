2021 Ford F-150 Production To Happen Later

News about production being delayed is only to be expected at times like this and one of the models that were affected by the pandemic will be the Ford F-150 as Ford announced that the production will be pushed back.

According to F-150 Gen 14 forum, the manufacturing launch dates have been moved back with the new production start is set to the 28th of September instead of the 17th of August at the Dearborn Truck Plant while the Kansas City Assembly Plant will only start its Ford F-150 production on the 26th of October, more than a month after the original date.

With these dates, it was estimated that the order books will be open in June instead of May.

Something more exciting is that the Ford F-150 would be offered with a hybrid version followed by a battery version later on. The updated version will come with a few exterior upgrades including a redesigned front fascias, new grille, and a new 8inch infotainment display on the inside.