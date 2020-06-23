2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Performance Upgrade Thanks To New Package

It is common to see Ford offer their Mustang with a Performance package so it does not surprise us that the Mustang Mach 1 will also be getting one.

The new Handling Package will be offered with the six-speed Tremec manual gearbox. With the package, the vehicle will be getting a two-stage splitter in the front along with a new front-wheel lip moldings. Under the hood will be the front adjustable strut top mounts while in the back, we will see it come with a new rear wing.

The Handling Package will also come with a set of 19inch Magnum 500 wheels that are also wider now. For now, we still do not know the price of the Mach 1 or the cost to add on the Handling Package so we will have to wait and see. On the GT350, the Handling Package does cost an additional $850.

What do you think of the new package?