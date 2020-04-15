2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Exceeds Ford’s Expectation?

Ford did offer some numbers when they announced the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E not too long ago including some powertrain output numbers but it looks like Ford might have been on the conservative side when it comes to the numbers as a new prediction from Mach-E Forum suggest that the upcoming new EV could have more to offer.

According to the admin of the forum, Ford’s dealer training site is showing an increase in hp, torque and output specs for the Mach-E. According to the site, the RWD molded will have about 266hp and 317lb ft of torque to offer compared to the 255hp and 306lb ft of torque that Ford announced previously.

The AWD model will have the same hp but will offer 428lb ft of torque. The RWD Extended Range, on the other hand, will offer about 290hp and 317lb ft of torque while the AWD Extended range model will offer about 346hp and 428lb ft of torque.

More details should be revealed as we get closer to the release date of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.