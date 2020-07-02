2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Better Than Ford Wants Us To Believe

When Ford announces the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E model, they also revealed how much the vehicle will be offering but it looks like Ford was playing it safe as new details seem to suggest that the vehicle will be offering much more than suggested.

It was reported that the Standard Range RWD pack will actually have 266hp and 317lb ft of torque to offer. 11hp more and 11lb ft of torque more than what Ford revealed although the range will stay at 230miles. The AWD model will be offering 266hp and 428lb ft of torque.

The Extended Range model will be offering 290hp and 317lb ft of torque which is 8hp and 11lb ft of torque more while the AWD model will be offering about 346hp and 428lb ft of torque, 14hp and 11lb ft of torque more with a range of 270miles.

What do you think of Ford downplaying their numbers before?