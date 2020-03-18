2021 Genesis G70 Keeping The Stick Alive

The 2021 Genesis G70 will not be getting any major update and fans will be happy to know that the vehicle will also be keeping the stick option alive for 2021.

Motor Trend reported that the 2021 Genesis G70 will be offered with three variations. There is the all-wheel-drive option that will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and the rear-wheel-drive option which will be offered with both eight-speed auto and six-speed manual transmission.

Powering the G70 will be the turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 252hp and 260lb ft of torque. According to EPA, the rear-wheel-drive model will be able to offer 22mpg in the city and 30mpg on the highway while the manual option will return only 18mpg in the city and 28mpg on the highway. The AWD model will have 20mpg to offer in the city and 27mpg to offer on the highway.

There were also talks about the future midcycle refresh Genesis G70 possibly coming with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine but we will have to wait and see.