2021 Genesis G80: More Details Dropped

The exterior details of the 2021 Genesis G80 are no longer a secret but there is still a lot that we do not know about the 2021 Genesis G80 model including its powertrain and techs. Luckily, Genesis is ready to reveal a little more about the vehicles now.

The G80 will come with three engine options but only two of those will be brought over to the US. One of them will be the 2.5 liters four-cylinder turbocharged engine that will be offering about 300hp and 311lb ft of torque. The other engine option will be the 3.5 liters V6 turbocharged engine that will be offering about 375hp and 391lb ft of torque.

Those in Europe could also get the 2.2-liter turbocharged diesel engine that will be offering about 210hp and 325lb ft of torque. As for the V8 engine that the G80 has right now, that could be taken away from the 2021 model.

Techs like the advanced cruise control will be offered as standard along with automatic emergency braking and blind sport mentoring. The 2021 Genesi G80 is expected to go on sale later this year.