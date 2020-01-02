2021 Genesis GV80 Finally Revealed!

Genesis has been teasing us with the Genesis GV80 for years now starting with the concept which was unveiled two years ago and now, we finally get to see how the production version will look like when it arrives.

Genesis has just released a set of images showing off the 2021 Genesis GV80. From what we can see, the design does not look too different from the concept with the same shape and the signature Genesis grille in front.

On the inside, the dashboard will be fitted with a thin and long air vent and goes the whole way while the infotainment screen will sit on top of the dash.

The new Genesis GV80 is set to arrive in South Korea this month with the other markets expecting to get it soon after. Other details like the mechanical and equipment details are still a mystery at this point.