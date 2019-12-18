2021 GMC Yukon Gets Unveiling Date

The GMC Yukon and Yukon XL will both be getting a makeover and we now have a date on when we will be seeing it.

The GMCs will be making its debut in Vail, Colorado in January next year. Some people already speculated that if the Detroit Auto Show were not pushed back, GM might have unveiled it at that event.

While we do not have the full picture of how it will look like now, spy shots did suggest that the 2021 models will come with a sharper and bolder exterior design along with the Sierra C-Shape headlights. There were also a few styling cues from the other GM models.

We have not seen the interior yet. As for the powertrain, it is believed that GMC will only be carrying the powertrains over which means the base could still be having the 5.3-liter V8 engine while the 6.2 liter V8 will be offered to those looking for a little more.

The 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL will be unveiled on the 14th of January.