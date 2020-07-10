2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Proves Itself On The Track

Honda is not holding anything back on their 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition and they want the world to see it by taking it to the racetrack.

Well, it is no surprise that the Type R Limited Edition was able to set a new record at 2:23.993 surpassing the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R by a second and a half which is not a whole lot but enough.

of course, the lap record was already broken a few months ago but that time was made using the Euro-spec. Although no modification or enhancement was made, the Euro-spec model already comes with no air-conditioning and infotainment system making it a little lighter, 35pounds to be exact.

Honda will be offering about 600 units of this Limited Edition model to the US and they are set to arrive this Summer. If you plan to get one, you might want to be really fast because when the order books open in Canada, it sold out within four minutes.