2021 Honda Pilot Special Edition Trim Detailed

The 2021 Honda Pilot will be coming in with a few more updates. Here is what we know right now.

One of the bigger changes will be the new mid-level trim option that will offer the nine-speed automatic transmission on trims other than the top trim option.

Called the Special Edition trim, the SE trim model will come with standard features like leather seats, sunshades for the second row, power liftgate, and sunroof. On the outside, the vehicle will also be fitted with a 20inch black wheels, roof rails, grille, and more. Compared to the previous model, the vehicle will be getting a wireless phone charging now.

All trim options will also be getting the automatic stop/start and dual-zone automatic climate control as standard now while the top of the range trim will now get a Platinum White Pearl exterior color as an option.