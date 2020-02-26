2021 Hyundai Elantra GT Design Outed By i30?

It is no secret that the Hyundai Elantra GT will be getting a light refresh soon and now it looks like we might have figured out how the vehicle will look like thanks to the i30 model.

Based on what we can see, the vehicle will be given an updated light that is now bolder with the triangular LED running lights. The front grille design has been widened up while the lower grilles now come with some pointy ends. Those looking for something a little more aggressive can check out the N-Line model which has a more aggressive front spoiler.

On the inside, the vehicle will now be fitted with a 10.25inc infotainment screen and a 7inch instrument cluster. The i30 in Europe will also be fitted with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The mild-hybrid will be offered as an option on the base engine option and standard on the 1.6-liter diesel and 1.5-liter gasoline engine.

The i30 or Elantra GT is set to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show.