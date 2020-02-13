2021 Hyundai Elantra GT Or i30 Heads To Geneva

The current Hyundai Elantra GT does not feel too old but it looks like Hyundai is already looking to give the vehicle a refresh for the 2021 MY.

A new teaser image for the Hyundai Elantra GT or i30 as some people know it by was released. In the teaser image, we got to see the changes that were made. The N-Line version will now come with a huge grille opening similar to the one seen on the Hyundai Sont. The vehicle will also be getting some headlights and bold new LED designs.

Based on experience, the back should also receive a similar upgrade with the updated rear fascia and wheels. On the inside, the Elantra GT will be fitted with a 10.25-inch infotainment system.

More details will be revealed when Hyundai officially pulls the covers off at the Geneva Motor Show which will be happening soon.