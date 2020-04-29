2021 Hyundai Elantra: Hear The N Line Going

Hyundai has announced that the Hyundai Elantra will be offered with an N Line option but to get the excitement going, they have also release a short video showing a prototype in action.

The Elantra N Line will be coming in as the top of the range model. While it won’t be able to compete with models like the Civic Type R, it will look the part with the body kit. The vehicle could also get fitted with an independent multi-link rear suspension.

As for the powertrain, we have not seen or heard anything yet but there were some speculation that it will be offered with a 220hp engine that would be fitted with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

No word on when we will see the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line will be unveiled but we might see it soon since Hyundai was looking to debut it at the 2020 New York Auto Show.