2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Option To Arrive!

Hyundai showed off their new 2021 Hyundai Elantra via live stream this week giving us all a clear look at the new design of the 2021 model but on top of that, it was also confirmed that the vehicle will be getting a hybrid powertrain option.

The updated Elantra design is all about turning heads with its bold design, lines and signature headlights. The 2021 model is also longer and wider now while also being 1inch lower.

Powering the Elantra will be the 2.0-liter inline-four engines that will be delivering about 147hp and 132lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to the CVT. The Hybrid option, on the other hand, will be powered by a 1.6 liter ICE engine that will be paired with a 1.32kWh battery pack to deliver a total of 139hp and 195lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is expected to arrive in September but with everything going on right now, we might see that change in the future.