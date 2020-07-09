2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line Design Teased By Automaker

Hyundai has never been subtle about their plans to add more N models to their line up and now they have given us a taste of what the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line model would look like when it finally arrives.

A new rendering of the Elantra N-Line showed the vehicle with an aggressive-looking front end with the black grille and wide air intakes. The vehicle was also fitted with some side skirts along with some gloss black trim.

In the back, the vehicle was fitted with a truck-mounted spoiler and won’t exhaust tips. We still do not know that the interior of the vehicle will look like yet but it was mentioned that we will be seeing some red accents here and there.

As for what is under the hood, there were reports about it getting a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will offer 200hp but we will have to wait and see.

The new Hyundai Elantra N LIne model is et to arrive this summer.