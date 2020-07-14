2021 Hyundai Palisade New Trim Announced

Hyundai is stepping up their game for the 2021 Hyundai Palisade with a new trim option on the top. Called the Calligraphy trim, the new trim will be the top of the range model of the Palisade.

Unlike the rest of the trim options, the Calligraphy trim will be fitted with a new front grille that will have a silver crossbar. It will also be fitted with a 20inch wheels which are exclusive to the Calligraphy with silver and black patterns criss-cross design.

The Calligraphy will also get some additional lighting including the puddle lamps, ultra-wide LED third brake light, and updated taillight design. More luxury features can be found on the inside with quilted leather door panels, quilted leather in the back, perforated leather steering wheel, and more.

Hyundai have not announced the price of the vehicle yet but seeing as it should be arriving soon, the price list announcement should not be too far away.