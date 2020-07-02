2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Engine Numbers Looking Great

Hyundai had kept the numbers of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid a secret until now with more details about the Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid was released.

The standard hybrid powertrain will consist of a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be paired with a 44kW electric motor that will be delivering about 227hp and 258lb ft of torque. The plug-in hybrid, on the other hand, will be coming with the same engine that will be paired with a 67kW motor which would allow it to come with a 261hp and 258lb ft of torque.

These engines will be mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. SO far, we know that the engine will be coming to Europe but no word on whether the engines will be offered in the US or not.

Hyundai have also added that the vehicle will be offering non-hybrid gas and diesel engine options in Europe too. Hopefully, more details will come to light later this year.